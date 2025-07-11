Man federally charged for allegedly pointing laser at LAPD helicopter during protest

A man has been federally charged for allegedly aiming and pointing a laser at a police helicopter during a protest in Los Angeles in June.

Dominic Rios, 21, was arrested on July 7 following a federal criminal complaint filed on June 27. The complaint claims that on June 10, while a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was flying over a protest in downtown LA, Rios aimed and pointed a green laser at it.

The FBI said the helicopter pilot and flight officer were able to identify the person using the laser, who was later identified as Rios.

The officers in the helicopter gave the description of Rios to officers on the ground, who located and arrested him.

During a search, LAPD officers found a laser pointer in Rios' pocket. According to a statement by the FBI, Rios admitted to using his green laser pointer on the LAPD helicopter.

"Testing confirmed that the device seized from Rios was a green laser pointer," the FBI said, "The helicopter was struck three times by the green laser and each strike lit up the cockpit."

Authorities added that the laser forced the pilot to "modify" the helicopter's altitude to avoid additional strikes, according to the federal complaint.

At his first court appearance, Rios was released on bond.

If he is convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.



