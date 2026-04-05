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1 dead after crash with street sweeper in Playa del Rey, Los Angeles firefighters say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was killed in a crash involving a street sweeper in Playa del Rey early Sunday morning, according to Los Angeles firefighters. 

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 8200 block of Vista del Mar, where LAFD crews were dispatched upon learning of the two-vehicle collision, according to department officials. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 30-year-old man trapped inside the car he was driving the vehicle. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified. 

The driver of the street sweeper, a 50-year-old man, was hospitalized in unknown condition following the collision. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the incident. 

No further information was provided.

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