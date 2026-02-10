Police arrest man tied to string of bronze plaque thefts in Orange County

Police arrested a Long Beach man allegedly tied to a string of bronze plaque thefts in several Orange County cities.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has charged the suspect, Sean Paul Green, with 10 counts of grand theft and 10 counts of felony vandalism.

The Orange Police Department apprehended Green after he allegedly stole multiple bronze plaques from several locations in the city, including Old Towne Orange, on Jan. 20.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance systems to identify Green as a suspect. Orange PD said detectives linked him to more bronze plaque thefts in Huntington Beach, Santa Ana and Tustin.

Detectives located Green at this home and booked him into the Orange County Jail on Feb. 5.

"The bronze theft problem is a growing concern in the Southern California area and we ask members of the community to report suspicious activity when they see it," Orange PD wrote in a Facebook post.