Los Angeles leaders urge Gov. Newsom to sign bill aimed at cracking down on copper wire theft

Local officials in Los Angeles are urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would help curb copper wire theft across the state.

At a news conference in downtown LA on Monday, Assemblymember Mark González was joined by LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna and other officials calling on Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 476 (AB 476) Metal Theft.

González said the rise of copper wire theft has left neighborhoods across the state in darkness, with millions of dollars in repairs.

"Copper wire theft is not a victim-less crime," González said. "Every stolen wire is more than metal ripped from the ground; it's light ripped from our communities."

Officials said in 2024, LA received nearly 46,000 streetlight outage reports due to copper theft.

González said the bill is about more than just limiting the costs that are associated with copper wire repairs, but it's about safety and allowing communities to "shine."

AB 476 is aimed at enhancing reporting requirements by mandating junk dealers and recyclers to collect detailed records of the seller's identity and lawful ownership. It would also expand restrictions on scrap metal possession and increase penalties against people who steal copper wire.

The bill passed the state Senate and Assembly floor unanimously and will now be sent to the governor.

"AB 476 needs to be signed by the governor, and it needs to be signed today," Hochman said.

Hochman added that if the bill is signed by Newsom, his office will pursue charges against illegal junk and metal recyclers who break the law.