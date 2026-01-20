Planet Books, beloved Signal Hill book store, faces closure after landlord decides to sell

Planet Books, a beloved used book store in Signal Hill that has drawn a cult following over the decades, is now facing a sudden closure after landlords decided they're going to sell the property.

The giant warehouse, which is located at 1855 Freeman Avenue, is loaded with collectibles, sports memorabilia, vintage toys and above all, a museum of books, all of which once belonged to James Rappaport and his former business partner.

"People say I'm a hoarder," Rappaport said. "But I don't call book hoarding. I call that collecting."

James Rappaport, the owner of Planet Books. CBS LA

He opened the bookshop nearly three decades ago, turning his hobby into a business that has drawn devoted fans who love the old-school charm it provides.

"On any given day, you may or may not find a gem," said Brad Hellman, a customer. "The smell of used books and just the vibe can't be beat."

Rappaport said that the property's landlord stunned them a few months ago, telling them that they wanted to sell. Though the neighboring business, Antique Mall II, has already secured a new location, he says that he hasn't found a spot that would accommodate what Planet Books needs.

The sprawling interior of beloved used bookstore Planet Books in Signal Hill. CBS LA

He says that they have to move out by April, which means he's just a few months from moving shop or shutting down for good.

"I'm very worried," Rappaport said.

He's hopeful that he can continue his dream of fostering imagination through literature instead of being forced into retirement.

"Everyone has their handheld devices and other media, but the more reading you do, the more knowledge you get and the more imagination I think you have," Rappaport said.