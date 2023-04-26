Watch CBS News
Placentia police shoot stalking suspect in Fullerton shopping center

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Law enforcement is investigating a police shooting stemming from a stalking case in Fullerton. 

According to the Fullerton Police Department, the shooting involved detectives from the Placentia Police Department in a shopping center in the 3200 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard. Police said that officers first learned of the shooting at about 5:55 p.m. when the detectives were trying to contact a man involved in a staking case. 

The detectives were not harmed in the shooting, however, the man was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police have not closed off streets but a portion of a shopping center is closed off. 

First published on April 25, 2023 / 7:30 PM

