Sheriff Robert Luna asks for public's help in locating suspect wanted for allegedly killing 13-year-old at Pico Rivera gas station

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is asking for the pubic's help in locating a man wanted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old boy at a gas station in Pico Rivera.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Luna said they have identified 20-year-old Andres Adan Chavez as the suspect they believe is responsible for fatally shooting Saith Mendez at a gas station in Pico Rivera over the weekend.

"We believe somebody in the community knows where suspect Chavez is right now," Luna said. "If you see him, do not approach him."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified 20-year-old Andres Adan Chavez as the man wanted for allegedly killing Saith Mendez. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Luna said on Saturday night, around 11:35 p.m., Mendez was waiting for his mom, who is an attendant at the gas station, to get out of work. As Mendez walked across the gas station, a tan colored vehicle pulled in.

Luna explained that as Mendez walked by the tan car, Chavez got out of the rear passenger door and began firing shots. He also claimed that even after Mendez was already on the ground, Chavez stood over him and fired more shots.

Luna said there was no contact between Mendez and Chavez before the shooting and called it "unprovoked." He described Mendez as a teen who enjoyed playing video games and basketball with his friends from the neighborhood.

"Our community is an essential part of solving almost every crime that we respond and investigate," Luna said. "We want you to know that we will not rest until this individual is in custody."

Pico Rivera Mayor John R. Garcia also said a few words at the news conference, thanking the sheriff's department and all the law enforcement officials for their work.

He said the city is heartbroken by the loss of Mendez and he will be allocating city resources to make sure those responsible are brought to justice.

"No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain. No parent should ever have to bury their child," Garcia said.