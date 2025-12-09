Longtime Chargers QB Philip Rivers ending 5-year retirement, signing with Indianapolis Colts

Longtime San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is ending his five-year retirement to return to the NFL, according to reports.

The 44-year-old, who last played in the pandemic-altered 2020 season and recently welcomed his first grandchild, signed a deal to join the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad on Tuesday. The expectation is that he could be promoted to the active roster some point down the road, potentially as early as Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rivers played 16 seasons for the Chargers from 2004 to 2019, before joining the Colts for one season in 2020. He's the Chargers' all-time leader in all major passing statistics, such as yards and touchdowns. He ceremoniously retired as a Charger in June of this year.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes in the third quarter of an AFC West game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Getty Images

Last month, Rivers was named a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class. If signed to the Colts' active roster as expected, he'll reset the five-year clock on eligibility, removing him from consideration until 2031 at the earliest.

The move for the Colts comes in a moment of desperation. At 8-5, the team is square in a heated AFC playoff race with a tough remaining schedule. Quarterback Daniel Jones, who has started each of their 13 games so far, suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, the Colts confirmed.

Rookie quarterback Riley Leonard relieved Jones during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was also injured in the game.

If Rivers appears in a game, he'll take the title of oldest player in the NFL away from 41-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers. At 44, Rivers is older than his Colts head coach Shane Steichen, 40.

Perhaps contributing to the shocking signing, Steichen was Rivers' QB coach with the Chargers from 2016 to 2019, adding some familiarity with the offensive system.