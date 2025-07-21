Philip Rivers announces retirement as member of Chargers after 17-year NFL career

Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement on Monday, officially ending his career after 17 seasons.

The news was announced in an emotional video posted to the Chargers' social media accounts.

"Thankful for those 16 years and entrusting me to be the quarterback," Rivers said during the video. "I certainly never took it for granted. Never took it for granted, getting to suit up and lead the Chargers for shoot, 240 something games in a row."

Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers reacts during the third quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium on December 6, 2015 in San Diego, California. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Rivers spent 16 of his 17 seasons with the Bolts, which led to his ultimate decision to retire as a member of the team. He played his final season in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, he's been coaching high school at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, about five hours from his hometown of Decatur.

The majority of his career came while the team was still located in San Diego and played their games at Qualcomm Stadium, both of which earned shoutouts from Rivers during the video.

His official retirement contract was delivered by four of his beloved offensive linemen — Nick Hardwick, Jeromey Clary, Marcus McNeill and Kris Dielman — who protected him during nearly all of his games with the Chargers.

Rivers still holds an extensive list of franchise records for the Chargers, including games played (228), wins (123), passing yards (59,271) and passing touchdowns (397). He helped the Bolts to six playoff appearances, was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL in passing yards in 2010 and was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.

The New York Giants actually selected Rivers with the No. 4 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of NC State, but the infamous Eli Manning decision wound up in a trade that sent him to San Diego along with the draft picks that eventually became kicker Nate Kaeding and linebacker Shawne Merriman.

Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers rolls out during the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016 in San Diego, California. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Rivers then spent the first two seasons behind eventual Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who left the team in free agency in 2006. He wound up leading the Bolts to the playoffs and four straight AFC West titles after that, teamed up with the likes of Hall of Fame players in LaDainian Tomlison and Antonio Gates and a stellar defense, though they never advanced past the AFC Championship game.

Rivers finishes his NFL career sixth all-time in passing yards (63,440) and touchdown passes (421). He is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.