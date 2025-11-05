Pest control expert sheds light on rat-infested home in Irvine

The owners of a rat-infested home in Irvine allowed a pest control expert to inspect the property after the rodents had caused numerous problems for their neighbors.

David Schuelke put on a helmet and a hazmat suit to record the extent of the damage inside and showed how the rats have acclimated to their new habitat. He said the rodents have become so accustomed to their home that they're drinking out of the faucet.

"When I walked in, you could see the rats just walking up to me like I'm going to take care of them," Schuelke said. "They were used to the homeowner here feeding them, hand-feeding them, possibly, and no issues. That's very rare."

Neighbors on Typee Way said the rats have been plaguing their community by entering other homes and climbing into their engine compartments. After several calls to the city's Code Enforcement Department, officials said they are working with the homeowners to handle the rodent infestation.

Neighbor Elaine Duncan said she wants the best for the three people with disabilities who live in the home. They were hospitalized after the city declared the property a nuisance.

"We're frustrated because we have not heard back from the city with what they're going to be helping," Duncan said. "It was indicated yesterday that there would be some help for the homeowners and for these issues, and as of yet, I have not heard anything."

Schuelke said ridding the house of the rats will be a monumental task. The exterminator found rats in the walls, the attic and inside of much of the home.

"Our average is getting rid of 30-40 rats out of a house, and we call that a level 3," he said. "This is a level 5. We're looking anywhere from 300-1,000 rats inside of this home."

A resident said he lived in the home with his wife and mother-in-law. He explained that he had been aware of the rat problem for some time and had told his family that it needed to be addressed, but money was an issue. The resident said the family will accept any help the city can give them.