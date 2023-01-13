Person killed in traffic crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash on the northbound 110 Freeway in the south Los Angeles area.

The crash was reported at about 6:14 a.m. near Slauson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who died at the scene.

Traffic was backed up on the freeway and routed around the area while an investigation was conducted.