Person killed in crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a car crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Information on the victim's identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.