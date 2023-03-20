Person killed after car crashes into tree in Compton

One person died after violently crashing into a tree in Compton.

According to the Compton Fire Department, crews arrived at the 500 block of W. Victoria Street and discovered the patient died in the turned-over car. The crash's impact turned the vehicle into a mangled mess barely representing a car.

Firefighters were forced to use the "jaws of life" tool to extricate the person from the car before giving the scene to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for an investigation.

No one else was hurt in the collision. It is unclear what caused the crash, however, the Sheriff's Department said deputies were never in pursuit of the car nor did the car seem to be racing.