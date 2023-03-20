Watch CBS News
Local News

Person killed after car crashes into tree in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person died after violently crashing into a tree in Compton.

According to the Compton Fire Department, crews arrived at the 500 block of W. Victoria Street and discovered the patient died in the turned-over car. The crash's impact turned the vehicle into a mangled mess barely representing a car.

Firefighters were forced to use the "jaws of life" tool to extricate the person from the car before giving the scene to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for an investigation. 

No one else was hurt in the collision. It is unclear what caused the crash, however, the Sheriff's Department said deputies were never in pursuit of the car nor did the car seem to be racing.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 3:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.