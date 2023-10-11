Person hurt in Vermont Square shooting

A person was shot Wednesday in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. near 41st Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in unknown condition.

Nearby Manual Arts High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, but there was no indication that the crime was related to the school, according to police. No arrests were reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)