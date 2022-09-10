Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized in freeway shooting near Montecito Heights

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was hospitalized after being shot near Montecito Heights.

The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. Saturday and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene.

The shooting closed the freeway for nearly two hours, the CHP reported. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 10, 2022 / 5:36 AM

