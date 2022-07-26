Person found stabbed to death in the middle of Woodland Hills street

Authorities were investigating a homicide Tuesday after a person was found stabbed to death in the middle of a street in Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Martinez and San Feliciano Street in Woodland Hills on reports of a hit-and-run.

Upon their arrival, officers found the person in the middle of the road in a pool of blood. they determined the person had been stabbed and did not think a hit-and-run had occurred.

The person's age and name were not immediately known.

Officers were still on the scene investigating as of 12:30 p.m.