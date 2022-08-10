Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found dead inside burnt out apartment in Boyle Heights after firefighters extinguish flames

By CBSLA Staff

A person was found dead inside of a burnt out apartment that caught fire in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which reportedly broke out at around 4:30 a.m. on S. Clarence Street. 

When they arrived, they found the apartment engulfed in flames, though they were able to quickly contain the blaze in just over 20 minutes. 

As they searched the apartment, firefighters located the body and pronounced the person dead at the scene. 

There was no additional information available on the victim. 

No surrounding structures sustained damage during the fire. 

Investigators remained on scene to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 6:09 AM

