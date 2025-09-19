Watch CBS News
Person dead after pursuit vehicle crashes into South Pasadena home

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A person is dead following an early morning pursuit crash into the garage of a South Pasadena home.

The South Pasadena Police Department stated that officers were in pursuit of the vehicle for a short time, but due to reckless driving, the police backed off.

Rescue crews responded to the home at 300 Orange Grove Avenue, where one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage of the incident showed an unidentifiable vehicle, flipped over and demolished, while crashed halfway into the home's garage.

It is unknown whether there were any passengers in the vehicle at this time.

A vehicle crashed into a South Pasadena home's garage, leaving one person dead. KCAL News
