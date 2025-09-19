Person dead after pursuit vehicle crashes into South Pasadena home

A person is dead following an early morning pursuit crash into the garage of a South Pasadena home.

The South Pasadena Police Department stated that officers were in pursuit of the vehicle for a short time, but due to reckless driving, the police backed off.

Rescue crews responded to the home at 300 Orange Grove Avenue, where one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage of the incident showed an unidentifiable vehicle, flipped over and demolished, while crashed halfway into the home's garage.

It is unknown whether there were any passengers in the vehicle at this time.

A vehicle crashed into a South Pasadena home's garage, leaving one person dead. KCAL News