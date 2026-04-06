61-year-old woman dies after crashing off side of Riverside County freeway

A 61-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning when she crashed off the side of a freeway in Riverside County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near Perris, as the woman was riding a 2019 Can-Am Spyder westbound on SR-74 to the southbound I-215 Freeway, CHP officers said in a news release.

A man riding a 2014 Victory CrossCountry was riding next to the woman when "for reasons still under investigation, both riders failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway," the release said. Both of the vehicles crashed off the left side of the road and the riders were ejected, police said.

The woman, identified as San Diego resident Robyn Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire paramedics. The man, a 57-year-old Springs Valley resident, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash. No further information was provided.