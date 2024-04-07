Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills early Sunday morning. 

The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. on eastbound lanes near Mulholland Drive ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers arrived to find a body lying in the middle lane. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

No information has yet been provided on their identity or why they were on the freeway. 

CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:35 a.m., which closed all eastbound lanes, until a little before 11 a.m. 

It's unclear if the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 9:39 PM PDT

