Pedestrian killed when car veers off road in Playa del Rey crash

A pedestrian was killed when a car veered off the road and down an embankment following a crash in Playa del Rey on Sunday evening.

It happened at around 7:10 p.m. in the 8200 block of Vista Del Mar, near the shoreline, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but authorities say that two cars were involved.

Firefighters arrived and found the female victim dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

They say that a 70-year-old man also suffered minor injuries in the crash. It's unclear if he was also a pedestrian or if he was inside one of the two cars involved in the crash.

No further details have been provided.