Pedestrian killed in Torrance hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Torrance on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred along the Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue. At least one individual was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"This arrest underscores the ongoing issues surrounding impaired driving and the dangers it poses to all road users," the Torrance Police Department stated in a press release. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

According to police, the pedestrian had fallen off the curb and into traffic on the PCH. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe up to four vehicles may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 618-5557.

