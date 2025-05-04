Watch CBS News
Arrest made in suspected DUI crash in Manhattan Beach that killed pedestrian

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
/ KCAL News

Authorities say a pedestrian was fatally struck in a suspected DUI crash early Sunday in Manhattan Beach.

The incident occurred around 12:46 a.m. in the 100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. Responding officers found the victim next to the vehicle. The individual was transported to a trauma center, but later died.

Police arrested the driver, a 33-year-old Los Angeles resident, on suspicion of driving under the influence and murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Officer Gaunt at (310) 802-5098.

