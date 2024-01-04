Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver near LAX

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver near Los Angeles International Airport early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight when the woman, who was reportedly walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Sepulveda Boulevard, was struck by a gray, late model Chevrolet SUV driving southbound, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The collision left the woman, estimated to be in her early 20s, dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

A $50,000 reward has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, due to the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 473-0234.