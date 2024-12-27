Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Reseda

Hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Reseda

Hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Reseda

Hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Reseda

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Reseda late Friday evening.

It occurred at around 9:40 p.m. near the 18600 block of W. Saticoy Street west of Reseda Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but police say that a male was killed. They have since been identified by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner as 60-year-old Panorama City man Javier Rueda Madrigal.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the collision, where multiple evidence markers could be seen littering the road near a tent covering the victim's body.

No further information was provided.