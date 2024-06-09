Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run along PCH in Long Beach

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Long Beach police were investigating a hit-and-run collision on the Pacific Coast Highway that claimed a life. 

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Molino Avenue and E. Pacific Coast Highway. When police arrived, they located the victim who was not conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead. 

Police said the driver allegedly responsible for striking the pedestrian fled the scene. 

The incident remains under investigation. The eastbound lanes of traffic are closed at Stanley Avenue and PCH. 


First published on June 9, 2024 / 12:51 PM PDT

