Pedestrian dies after being struck by three cars in Long Beach

A man died on Saturday after he was struck by at least three cars in Long Beach, according to police.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Falcon Avenue, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, only identified as an adult male, lying in the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown dark colored sedan was traveling eastbound on Ocean Boulevard when it struck an adult male pedestrian in a marked crosswalk," the release said. "The driver immediately fled the collision."

Moment later, a second vehicle described as a 2016 BMW X3, struck the pedestrian who was lying in the roadway after the first impact. The driver "immediately pulled over" police said. They remained to cooperate with the investigation.

A third car, also described as a dark colored sedan, then struck the pedestrian before immediately fleeing the scene, police said.

"At this time speed and distracted driving are being considered as contributing factors in the collision involving the vehicles which fled the scene," said LBPD's release.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355.