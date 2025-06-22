Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by three cars in Long Beach

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man died on Saturday after he was struck by at least three cars in Long Beach, according to police. 

It happened at around 9:30 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Falcon Avenue, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, only identified as an adult male, lying in the road. He was declared dead at the scene. 

"The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown dark colored sedan was traveling eastbound on Ocean Boulevard when it struck an adult male pedestrian in a marked crosswalk," the release said. "The driver immediately fled the collision."

Moment later, a second vehicle described as a 2016 BMW X3, struck the pedestrian who was lying in the roadway after the first impact. The driver "immediately pulled over" police said. They remained to cooperate with the investigation.

A third car, also described as a dark colored sedan, then struck the pedestrian before immediately fleeing the scene, police said. 

"At this time speed and distracted driving are being considered as contributing factors in the collision involving the vehicles which fled the scene," said LBPD's release. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7355.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.