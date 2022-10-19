Watch CBS News
Patient at Hart High School hospitalized, condition unknown

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

A person has been hospitalized Wednesday from Hart High School in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Sheriffs deputies were called to the school around 1:45 p.m. and they quickly requested an ambulance for the patient that required hospitalization. 

It's unclear exactly what the person is being treated for and if the patient is a student. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

October 19, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

