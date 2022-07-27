Pastor of Carson church arrested in off-duty deputy's shooting

A local pastor has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Harbor City.

Gordon Mueller, 58, was arrested Monday night after the shooting at a home in the 23300 block of Dorset Place. Police at the time said the deputy went to the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute, and was shot by a resident of the home.

The shooting was believed to have been the result of a family disturbance. The wounded deputy is expected to be OK.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Mueller is being held on $1 million bail. A court date has not been scheduled in his case.

Mueller co-founded the Believers Victory International Church in Carson with his wife.