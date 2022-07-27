Watch CBS News
Local News

Pastor of Carson church arrested in off-duty deputy's shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pastor charged with attempted murder in deputy's shooting
Pastor charged with attempted murder in deputy's shooting 00:19

A local pastor has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Harbor City.

Gordon Mueller, 58, was arrested Monday night after the shooting at a home in the 23300 block of Dorset Place. Police at the time said the deputy went to the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute, and was shot by a resident of the home.

The shooting was believed to have been the result of a family disturbance. The wounded deputy is expected to be OK.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Mueller is being held on $1 million bail. A court date has not been scheduled in his case.

Mueller co-founded the Believers Victory International Church in Carson with his wife.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 6:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.