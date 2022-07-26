Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shot in Harbor City

Off duty LA County Sheriff deputy shot in Harbor City in apparent family dispute

An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was shot Monday evening in an apparent family dispute, law enforcement said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it happened around 7:04 p.m. in the 23300 block of Dorset Place in Harbor City.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

One person is in custody, officers said. LAPD is investigating the case.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)