Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shot in Harbor City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Off duty LA County Sheriff deputy shot in Harbor City in apparent family dispute
Off duty LA County Sheriff deputy shot in Harbor City in apparent family dispute 00:46

An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was shot Monday evening in an apparent family dispute, law enforcement said. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said it happened around 7:04 p.m. in the 23300 block of Dorset Place in Harbor City. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

One person is in custody, officers said. LAPD is investigating the case. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 7:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.