Pasadena to ban gas powered leaf blowers ahead of state ban

Gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned in California beginning 2024. The city of Pasadena is jumping ahead of that timeline with its own city ban going into effect next month.

In 2021, Governor Newsom signed a law banning the sale of gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers statewide to go into effect in 2024. The goal is to achieve 100% zero emissions statewide from small off-road engines by 2035.

According to the California Air Resources Board, just one hour of gas leaf blower use is the equivalent of driving 1,100 miles. Running a gas lawn mower for the same period equates to a 300-mile drive.

Beginning April 28, using gas-powered leaf blowers will be prohibited in Pasadena.

Pasadena's ban also makes it illegal to shift the debris, by means of leaf-blowing it, to another property or a public right-of-way. Electric-powered leaf blowers may only be used between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday – Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Leaf blowers may not be used on Sundays and holidays.

As part of the state law, $27 million was set aside for landscapers and others using gas leaf blowers to assist in purchasing replacement zero-emission gardening equipment. The city of Pasadena reported $17.2 million of that still remains.

Purchasing help also offered through South Coast AQMD's Commercial Lawn and Garden Equipment exchange program as well as through the California Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project, which offers point-of-sale discounts of up to $400 per electric-powered leaf blower.

For information on the voucher incentive program, Visit CaliforniaCore.org for more details and a list of participating dealers.