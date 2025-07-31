Watch CBS News
Local News

Pasadena man arrested for stealing Little League baseball equipment

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Pasadena man arrested for allegedly stealing Little League baseball equipment
Pasadena man arrested for allegedly stealing Little League baseball equipment 00:21

Pasadena police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of baseball equipment from a Little League storage shed. 

The burglary happened last Friday at 5 p.m. at Allendale Park in the 1100 block of S. Marengo Ave., according to the Pasadena Police Department. Investigators said suspect Freddy Solario, Jr., 27, stole more than $4,000 worth of equipment and power tools. 

Police said cameras captured the burglary and helped them identify Solario quickly. Detectives arrested him four days after the burglary. 

Pasadena police said Solario has a prior criminal history. Detectives have submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. 

"Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris wishes to thank the Pasadena community for their assistance in making this arrest and bringing closure to a crime that impacted summer activities and the well-being of so many youth who rely on this equipment to play on," the department wrote in a statement. 

pasadena-little-league.jpg
Investigators said suspect Freddy Solario, Jr., 27, stole more than $4,000 worth of equipment and power tools. Pasadena Southwest Little League/Facebook

Allendale Park is the home of the Pasadena Southwest Little League.

"To the person who did this: You didn't just steal equipment, you stole from a community of children who show up every day with heart, hustle, and hope," said a Facebook post from the Pasadena Southwest Little League.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue