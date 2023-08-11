Pasadena man arrested for fatally shooting co-tenant at apartment complex

Police on Thursday announced that they had arrested a man for fatally shooting one of his fellow tenants at a Pasadena apartment complex earlier this week.

The incident happened back on Tuesday, when Pasadena Police Department officers were dispatched to the complex, located in the 2000 block fo N. Fair Oaks Avenue, at around 1:10 a.m. after learning of a fight in the area that turned into a shooting.

Officers arrived to find Tynisha Houston, 34, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

During their investigation, detectives were able to determine that the suspect lived inside of the same complex and arrested him a short time later.

The suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Levels, 54, was arrested without further incident. Investigators also recovered a firearm.

They say that an argument between the two residents erupted as the result of a tenant dispute prior to the shooting.

Levels has been charged with murder and his bail is set at $3.1 million.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.