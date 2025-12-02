Pasadena Humane Society launches "Giving Tuesday Super Match"

Every $1 donated to the Pasadena Humane Society will be multiplied by five this Giving Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of the Sterling Pile Trust.

The "Giving Tuesday Super Match" event will last until midnight on Dec. 2. Every donation will be quintupled up to $100,000.

"This extraordinary match allows donors to make five times the impact," said Alyssa Staniland, Philanthropy Communications Manager. "Every $1 becomes $5 to help vulnerable animals heal and find loving homes."

Donations will support animals that were rescued during the Eaton Fire. When the wildfire started, volunteers scrambled to take in more than 600 animals, including Biggs, a 4-year-old American bulldog.

Pasadena Humane volunteer Kristen Sullivan has watched over Biggs since the fire forced his family to evacuate on Jan. 9.

"I'm the one who took him to his kennel," Sullivan said. "It was hard, extremely difficult, handing your family member over to a stranger. You are losing your whole world and also your pet."

Biggs is up for adoption.

"When he first came in he was extremely stressed," Sullivan said. "He didn't know where he was. He didn't know where his people were. He has just blossomed. He is the sweetest boy. He loves to sit in your lap."

Other animals, like Blade, are being boarded while their families look for permanent housing.

"His Family lost his home in the fire, so he's been with us ever since," spokesperson Kevin McManus said. "He's making the best of it. We are really hopeful he'll be able to go home soon."

One of Pasadena Humane's biggest success stories is Riley, a dog that was found wandering in the Eaton Fire ruins.

"He had burns all over his body," McManus said. "Suffering from smoke inhalation ulcers in his eyes. He was just in a really bad way."

Recently, Riley went home with his new family.

Pasadena Humane said the donations will help them save other animals like Riley.

"It will help us fund all of our life-saving programs for the next year," McManus said. "Really help us to continue to help the community like we did for the fire and continue to do."