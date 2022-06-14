Parolee back behind bars for hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Riverside boy

A parolee has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez in Riverside.

(credit: Riverside Police Department)

Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside, was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison, according to Riverside police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback. Caldera was arrested a few weeks after the March 1 crash, in which Javier sustained major injuries while riding a bicycle the wrong way on Main Street.

(credit: Riverside Police Department)

Police say the truck that hit Javier left the scene without stopping, but the collision was captured on surveillance video from nearby businesses. Caldera was subsequently arrested at his home and his black Chevrolet truck was impounded.

Caldera had been on parole for previous offenses and had been driving without a license at the time of the crash, according to Riverside County jail records.