Parolee arrested in Riverside hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez

A Riverside parolee will face a judge Friday after being arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle.

Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the March 1 collision on Main Street near Poplar that killed Javier Gonzalez, who police say had been riding north, the wrong way on the street. The teen sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a black pickup truck going south on Main Street.

The truck left the scene without stopping, but police say the collision was captured on surveillance video from several businesses in the area, which led to Caldera's identification as the suspect. Caldera, who was arrested at his home in Riverside, is being held without bail and his black Chevrolet truck has been impounded.

Javier Gonzalez (credit: Riverside Police Department)

Javier's family says they are still mourning their son, but are relieved that there was an arrest.

"We are still devastated by the loss of our sweet Javier and we miss him every day," a statement from his family said. "But we are thankful the man who killed him is now in jail and we can slowly begin the healing process."

Anyone with further information about the crash investigation can contact Traffic Bureau Detective Jeff Derouin at (951) 826-8722 or via email at JDerouin@riversideca.gov.