Park Rangers shoot allegedly armed person at Lake Perris recreation area

An individual was shot by California State Park Rangers Saturday evening at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area after allegedly attempting to draw a firearm.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m., when rangers responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, they encountered a person who, according to authorities, was trying to produce a firearm. Rangers then opened fire, striking the individual.

The person was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Rick Ramirez or Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Ivan Ostarcevic at 951-955-2777.