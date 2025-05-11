Watch CBS News
Local News

Park Rangers shoot allegedly armed person at Lake Perris recreation area

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An individual was shot by California State Park Rangers Saturday evening at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area after allegedly attempting to draw a firearm.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m., when rangers responded to reports of gunfire in the area. 

Upon arriving at the scene, they encountered a person who, according to authorities, was trying to produce a firearm. Rangers then opened fire, striking the individual.

The person was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Rick Ramirez or Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Ivan Ostarcevic at 951-955-2777.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.