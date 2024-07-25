Park Fire in Northern California explodes in its first day

Wildfires burning across western U.S., Canada Wildfires continue to rage across western U.S. and Canada 01:31

A wildfire that started Wednesday afternoon in a park near Chico, California, north of Sacramento, grew quickly to 6,465 acres by late night then exploded overnight to 45,549 acres, Cal Fire said. The Park Fire was 3% contained.

Authorities in Butte County and neighboring Tehama County issued evacuation orders and warnings, CBS News Sacramento reports, but there was no word on how many people were affected. Shelters were set up for people and for animals.

It wasn't clear how many, if any structures were damaged or destroyed and there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

At one point, more than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze.

Lily Moore and Megan Panighetti watch the Park Fire burning as they sit on top of a car in Chico, California, on July 25, 2024. Fred Greaves / REUTERS

The cause of the fire is under investigation. One TikTok user claimed she saw a man light a car on fire and send it down a hill, sparking the flames, but Chico police and Cal Fire told CBS News's Patrick Torphy they're aware of arson rumors but couldn't confirm anything.

"That is not anything that we are able to talk about at this point. I have no idea. I've just heard the rumors, not from any official sources," Cal Fire spokesperson Rick Carhart remarked.

Smoke and flames rise from the Park Fire, burning near Chico, Calif., on July 25, 2024. The picture was taken with long exposure. Fred Greaves / REUTERS

The evacuation order appeared to include Chico Regional Airport but Airport Manager Tom Bahr told Torphy, "The airport continues to operate and continues to provide services to combat the Park Fire." It doesn't have commercial flights.

Butte County's recent wildfires

Butte County has had a very busy fire season this summer, CBS News Sacramento points out.

The Thomspon Fire in the Oroville area recently scorched more than 3,700 acres, forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, and destroyed dozens of structures, including houses.

The day after the Thompson Fire started, the Grubbs Fire just south of that in Palermo was much smaller but also forced evacuations.

In mid-July, the Railbridge Fire, just south of Palermo, burned 130 acres, forced evacuations, destroyed or damaged several structures and injured at least one person.

Back in June, the Apache Fire, which burned in the same general area near Oroville and Palermo, scorched nearly 700 acres and forced its own round of evacuations.

Nearly two weeks before the Apache Fire, the Junes Fire burned nearly 1,100 acres in Palermo and also forced people from their homes.