Apache Fire forces evacuations in Butte County

Evacuations ordered due to fire in Palermo in Butte County

Evacuations ordered due to fire in Palermo in Butte County

Evacuations ordered due to fire in Palermo in Butte County

PALERMO — A wildfire was forcing evacuations near Oroville in Butte County on Monday night.

Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras unit said the fire started in the community of Palermo, just south of Oroville, and burned more than 650 acres. Containment is at zero.

The mandatory evacuations are for zones 865, 866, 868, 869, 884, 885, 886, and 887 in Palermo. Evacuation warnings were issued for zones 867 and 883 in Palermo and zone 826 in southeast Oroville. You can go here to view a map of the evacuation orders that is actively updated.

Butte County

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Oroville Nazarene Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave.

Small animals can be taken to the Del Oro Small Animal Shelter at 156 Mono Ave. in Oroville, and large animals can be taken to the Animal Shelter at Camelot located at 1985 Clark Road. Both animal shelters are open until 11 p.m.