Wildfire in Butte County forces evacuations, 2 structures involved

BUTTE COUNTY – Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire that has burned approximately 750 acres in Butte County and forced evacuations on Saturday afternoon.

Two structures are involved as the fire is burning at a dangerous rate of spread, Cal Fire Butte Unit said.

The Junes Fire is burning in Palermo off Four Junes Way and Palermo Honcut Highway.

The evacuation order was issued for Zone 907-A, which includes Four Junes Way and south in the Honcut area. Zones 906 and 905 are also in an evacuation order.

Zones 922, 924 and Zone 925 are in evacuation warnings. A map of Butte County's evacuation zones can be found online.

The fire is burning near the Butte and Yuba county line, but no evacuation warnings and orders have been issued in Yuba County at this time.

It's unknown what sparked the fire at this time. There have been no reports of injuries.

The Cal Fire Butte Unit is also battling a vegetation fire in the Robinson Mill area. That fire, the Rocky Fire, has burned about three to five acres and is threatening immediate structures.

Palermo is about 65 miles north of Sacramento and has a population of about 5,500 people.