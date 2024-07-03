Evacuations issued for Grubbs Fire in Butte County

PALERMO – A fire that sparked in the Palermo area of Butte County on Wednesday afternoon has forced people to evacuate.

The Grubbs Fire has forced evacuations for zones 868 and 867 in the Palermo area. An evacuation warning was issued for 866 and 869, the sheriff's office said.

Those areas are east of Palermo and west of Wyandotte. A map of those evacuation zones can be found online.

Cal Fire Butte Unit said the fire is about seven to eight acres and that they have a good handle on it.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This fire comes just one day after the Thompson Fire sparked and forced about 28,000 people to evacuate.

Check back for updates.