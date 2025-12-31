Parents of student killed in Studio City private school parking lot file wrongful death lawsuit

The parents of 15-year-old Cosmo Silverman, who died in a vehicle collision during student pick-up at Campbell Hall, are suing the Studio City private school for alleged severe negligence related to their son's death.

As the 9th grader was leaving school on June 4, walking between cars in the pickup and waiting zone of the school's parking lot, a vehicle drove toward him and pinned him between two vehicles. Silverman was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The crash led to a chain reaction, causing other vehicles to collide. Firefighters treated five other victims at the scene, two minors and three adults who suffered minor injuries.

Attorneys representing the teen's parents said in a news release that the lawsuit seeks to hold Campbell Hall accountable for "severe negligence and systemic failures in supervision and campus safety that contributed to their son's death."

The lawsuit alleges that parents had complained about the parking lot layout before Silverman's death, but no changes or adjustments were made. Since the fatal accident, the school has addressed safety improvements, according to attorneys.

It is also alleged that the school's parking lot practices violate state regulations and guidelines, which specifically detail student safety in relation to parent drop off, parking, and bus loading areas.

Campbell Hall students were in the midst of final exam week at the time of the crash. Classes and final exams were canceled a day after Silverman's death, while the school's gymnasium was open for those grieving the loss.

Silverman's family seeks damages for negligence, wrongful death, and related claims in an amount to be determined at trial.

