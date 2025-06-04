Student killed in vehicle collision at Campbell Hall private school

A student died after a vehicle collision in the Campbell Hall school parking lot in Studio City on Wednesday.

The collision happened just before 3:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The victim and his uninjured father were taken to a nearby hospital. The other driver remained at the school.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division said the student died at the hospital. Firefighters said another student, not believed to be related to the victim, came forward after the crash with minor injuries. Parademics evaluated him at the scene while they waited for parental guidance.

Campbell Hall students were in the midst of final exam week at the time of the crash.