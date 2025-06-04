Watch CBS News
Student killed in vehicle collision at Campbell Hall private school

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
A student died after a vehicle collision in the Campbell Hall school parking lot in Studio City on Wednesday.

The collision happened just before 3:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The victim and his uninjured father were taken to a nearby hospital. The other driver remained at the school.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division said the student died at the hospital. Firefighters said another student, not believed to be related to the victim, came forward after the crash with minor injuries. Parademics evaluated him at the scene while they waited for parental guidance.

Campbell Hall students were in the midst of final exam week at the time of the crash. 

