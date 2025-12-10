Watch CBS News
19-year-old severely injured by hit-and-run driver in Panorama City, police say

Los Angeles police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old with severe injuries in Panorama City on Tuesday night. 

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard and Tupper Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to find that a white Toyota sedan was driving south when it collided with the 19-year-old man as he crossed Van Nuys in a marked crosswalk. 

"The driver of the Toyota failed to stop, identify themselves, or render aid as required by law," police said. 

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, according to police. 

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the suspect's identification, arrest and conviction through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (818) 644-8255 or (818) 644-8116. 

