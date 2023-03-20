Panorama City apartment building fire extinguished on Tobias Avenue

Firefighters responded to the fire at 9010 N. Tobias Avenue at about 6:53 a.m. near Nordhoff and Tobias. KCAL News

Firefighters were battling a fire at a four-story apartment building in Panorama City Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 9010 N. Tobias Avenue at about 6:53 a.m. near Nordhoff and Tobias.

Multiple patients outside the building were being treated for injuries at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Dept. said.

The fire was extinguished by about 7:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.