Watch CBS News
Local

Panorama City apartment building fire extinguished on Tobias Avenue

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live
panorama-city-apartment-building-fire.png
Firefighters responded to the fire at 9010 N. Tobias Avenue at about 6:53 a.m. near Nordhoff and Tobias. KCAL News

Firefighters were battling a fire at a four-story apartment building in Panorama City Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 9010 N. Tobias Avenue at about 6:53 a.m. near Nordhoff and Tobias.

Multiple patients outside the building were being treated for injuries at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Dept. said.

The fire was extinguished by about 7:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.