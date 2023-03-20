Panorama City apartment building fire extinguished on Tobias Avenue
Firefighters were battling a fire at a four-story apartment building in Panorama City Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 9010 N. Tobias Avenue at about 6:53 a.m. near Nordhoff and Tobias.
Multiple patients outside the building were being treated for injuries at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Dept. said.
The fire was extinguished by about 7:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
