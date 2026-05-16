Family member arrested for Palmdale stabbing that killed 64-year-old woman

Los Angeles County homicide detectives arrested a 33-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing of one of his family members in Palmdale on Friday.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of W. Avenue N-8 between 25th Street West and 27th Street West at around 8:30 p.m. after learning of the stabbing, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim, only identified as a 64-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Through their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that 33-year-old Brandon Tyrell Simmons, a relative of the victim, was the primary suspect. They said that Simmons was last seen leaving the area on foot, and that he allegedly had a history of mental health issues that included bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bulletin announcing the arrest of 33-year-old Brandon Tyrell Simmons in connection with a deadly stabbing in Palmdale. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Simmons, who they said was armed and considered to be dangerous, was located and arrested on Friday, but deputies did not disclose the exact specifics that led to his arrest and where it happened.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Homicide Bureau Lieutenant Michael Modica, and the family of the victim extend their gratitude to the members of the public who provided multiple anonymous tips in response to the information wanted bulletin," said a statement from LASD shared Saturday. "Thanks to the community's assistance and information provided, Palmdale sheriff's station deputies swiftly located, detained, and positively identified suspect Simmons before taking him into custody without incident."

Deputies said that there is no known threat to the community as their investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.