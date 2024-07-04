Palmdale family says their home was destroyed by fire after lit firework that fell in their yard

Palmdale family says home destroyed by huge fire that was sparked by a lit firework

Palmdale family says home destroyed by huge fire that was sparked by a lit firework

Palmdale family says home destroyed by huge fire that was sparked by a lit firework

A Palmdale family is homeless after they say a lit firework fell into their yard, sparking a huge fire that destroyed their home earlier this week.

It happened on Sunday, June 30 at the Rivas family's home on W. Avenue O, when they say a firework landed in their backyard, exploded and ignited the blaze.

"Unfortunately, in the back there was something that just ignited and it blew out my sliding glass door," said Kristina Rivas, a mother of four who lived in the home with her own mother.

When the fire started, Rivas' two youngest daughters and her elderly mother were home but were thankfully able to escape before the situation turned more dire.

"My family's home of over 25 years perished," Rivas said. "Our house is completely destroyed, it's non-livable. They're not gonna be able to recover it."

She says that they have yet to hear back from Palmdale city officials or their home insurance company.

When it comes to illegal fireworks, no matter how "safe and sane" the label says they are, Rivas urged people to reconsider — especially with the increased usage on the 4th of July.

"All those of you that are doing fireworks, please keep in mind what that activity being used in a reckless mannerism, what you're doing. You just left my kids homeless, you just left me homeless," said Kristina Rivas. "And you're gonna possibly leave somebody else displaced as well."

In the meantime, they are living in a trailer on their property, Rivas said. They are getting by on food that has been donated by friends and family.