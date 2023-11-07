Palmdale deputies investigate 2-year-old's death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation into the events that led to a 2-year-old's death in Palmdale Tuesday afternoon.

The child died after deputies responded to the 800 block of East Avenue P-15 and found the unresponsive toddler. Soon after, the L.A. County Fire Department arrived and took the young kid to the hospital.

Doctors pronounced the toddler shortly after they arrived. Investigators responded to the crime scene after 5:07 p.m.

It's unclear what caused the young child's death.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500. To submit anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.