Alleged arson suspect rescued from Pacoima rock quarry

By
Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi

A possible arson suspect was rescued by firefighters on Tuesday afternoon after ending up in a rock quarry in Pacoima, authorities said. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the 12500 block of W. Branford Street after learning of the incident, which resulted in the suspect ending up nearly 150 feet down a slope in the quarry, according to a news release. 

Several LAPD officers overlooking the hillside where the possible arson suspect was stuck in Pacoima on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. CBS LA

The suspect, only identified as a 40-year-old woman, was wanted for an incident that happened at approximately 11:20 a.m., Los Angeles police told CBS Los Angeles. They did not provide details on the incident, but said that she was wanted as a possible arson suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

