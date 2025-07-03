3 homes burned, 1 person injured in fireworks-related fire in Pacoima

At least one person was injured and three homes were burned during a fireworks-related fire in Pacoima Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD said it started at roughly 9 p.m. in the 12900 block of Corcoran Street. Firefighters said fireworks were active at the scene. LAFD entered defensive mode and started fighting fire from a safe distance "to prioritize life safety," the department said. LAFD described the incident as a "major emergency" with more than 130 firefighters in the area.

Firefighters took one 33-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition. Crews treated a 66-year-old woman with smoke inhalation, but she declined transport to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad and Mayor's Crisis Team responded to the fire.